$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $75.14.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

