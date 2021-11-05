$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,494 shares of company stock worth $22,488,860. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 111,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,392,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $229.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $130.92 and a 52 week high of $233.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

