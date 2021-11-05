$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.37.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $53.68. 11,267,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,586,021. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of -223.66 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

In other news, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $790,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,772. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

