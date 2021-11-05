10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $18.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.59. 1,418,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,995. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.17.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,847 shares of company stock worth $43,063,706. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 10x Genomics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.90% of 10x Genomics worth $847,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

