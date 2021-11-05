1,105,232 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,105,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

In related news, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 14,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $517,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,694 shares of company stock worth $16,719,085 over the last quarter.

Coursera stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.