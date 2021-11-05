12,049 Shares in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,469,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRNA stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

