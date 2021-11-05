12,821 Shares in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Laffer Tengler Investments owned 1.28% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 673.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNL opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

