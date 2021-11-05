$132.04 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce $132.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $132.08 million. Upwork posted sales of $106.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $498.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $498.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $622.43 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock worth $3,229,812 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $8,493,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,319. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -195.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

