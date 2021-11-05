140,257 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Purchased by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,000. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up 2.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,622. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

