150,000 Shares in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.74% of CVRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,288,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,734,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,542. CVRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.33.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

CVRx Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.