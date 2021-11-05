150,000 Shares in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXW. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXW opened at $9.95 on Friday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

