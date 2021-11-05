1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,500 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $163.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average of $165.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

