1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,494 shares of company stock worth $22,488,860. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CSL opened at $229.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $130.92 and a 52-week high of $233.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.11 and its 200 day moving average is $199.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

