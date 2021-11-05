1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.54 Million Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,847 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Stantec worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth $277,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

