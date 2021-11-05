1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 15,850 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

COLD stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

