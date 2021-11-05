1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 185,730 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 185,730 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

GM opened at $58.64 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.