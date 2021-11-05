183,296 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Purchased by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. MGIC Investment accounts for approximately 1.3% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 112,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 706.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,643 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 194.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 926,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 611,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,128,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 335,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

MTG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,110. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

