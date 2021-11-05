1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.76.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock remained flat at $$23.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,284. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after buying an additional 2,156,834 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after buying an additional 1,104,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after buying an additional 1,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after buying an additional 987,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after buying an additional 833,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

