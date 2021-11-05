1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.07

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 66.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

