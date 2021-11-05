$2.71 EPS Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the highest is $3.04. The Estée Lauder Companies reported earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

NYSE EL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.75. 842,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,748. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $229.74 and a 52 week high of $347.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 222,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.