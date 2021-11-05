$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.00. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $3.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $11.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after buying an additional 65,851 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.59. 36,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,951. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.73. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

