$2.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.01. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $12.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.04.

NXPI stock opened at $219.26 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $139.94 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,389 shares of company stock worth $39,919,493. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.