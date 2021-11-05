2,000 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.48 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.