20,956 Shares in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXW. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FOXW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,898. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW).

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.