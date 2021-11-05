22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 66.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 1,829,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.80. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

