$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of ARMK traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.26. 2,495,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 89.7% during the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 49,090 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aramark by 304.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 672,512 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.