$3.55 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to post $3.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $3.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $10.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $14.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently commented on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $23,276,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after buying an additional 2,608,695 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,304 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

SLDB stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $271.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.