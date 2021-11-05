32,485 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,055 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,631 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LESL opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 33.26.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

