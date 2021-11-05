3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $3,126,076. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.59. 57,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.79. 3M has a twelve month low of $161.57 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

