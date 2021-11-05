$407.59 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce $407.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.66 million. Seagen reported sales of $601.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,443 shares of company stock valued at $25,855,719. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $189.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.48. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.