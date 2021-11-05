$46.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will post $46.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $182.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $192.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $250.65 million, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $261.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNA shares. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,357. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

