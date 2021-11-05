5,213 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,798,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,163,000 after buying an additional 30,566 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 35.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 798,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,265 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 23.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after buying an additional 135,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. Analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

