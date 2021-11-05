$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to post sales of $540,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $680,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.65 million, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $29.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 75,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,829. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28.

Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

