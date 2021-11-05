$57.90 Million in Sales Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to post sales of $57.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $59.30 million. Zovio reported sales of $93.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $266.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.77 million to $267.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.19. Zovio has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zovio by 3.9% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the second quarter worth about $544,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the second quarter worth about $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zovio by 56.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zovio by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

