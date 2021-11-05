5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.14.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$2.73 on Friday. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$222.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$58.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.60 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

