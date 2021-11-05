$654.14 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post $654.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.00 million and the highest is $679.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $493.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 740,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,428. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

