66,000 Shares in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,216,000.

Shares of NYSE:NDP opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

