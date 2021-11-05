82,007 Shares in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Maverix Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMX opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $719.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMX shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

