$86.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $86.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.20 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $76.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $321.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $370.50 million, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $374.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%.

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 94.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 201,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,995. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.