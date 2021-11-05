$86.74 Million in Sales Expected for N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will announce sales of $86.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.68 million to $86.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $344.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $344.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $392.05 million, with estimates ranging from $389.10 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NABL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,639. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52. N-able has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

