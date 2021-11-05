$93.62 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report sales of $93.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.50 million. Asana reported sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $358.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.58 million to $358.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $464.82 million, with estimates ranging from $439.15 million to $490.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $46,274,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.67. 1,829,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 0.55. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

