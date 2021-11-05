9,766 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,766 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Shopify by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,540.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,449.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,390.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

