A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

