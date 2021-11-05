AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Barclays

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target raised by Barclays from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.62.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $117.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $91.71 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 167.43%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.4% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.9% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

