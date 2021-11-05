ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 631,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $28,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.37. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

