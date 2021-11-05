ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.56.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,735,000 after purchasing an additional 294,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.