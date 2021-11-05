Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 19,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,192. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 203.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 140.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.