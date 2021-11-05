Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:AKR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 647,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,253. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $438,760. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

