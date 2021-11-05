Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%.

ARAY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 1,683,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.25 million, a P/E ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Accuray has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

Get Accuray alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,380.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 and have sold 53,430 shares worth $248,241. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accuray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.55% of Accuray worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.