ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.35. 5,500,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.89. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACI Worldwide stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

